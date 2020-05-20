Temperatures warm up for a few days with slim rain chances

Look for rain chances to stay low until the end of the weekend. Above normal temperatures will return for the end of the workweek and the beginning of the weekend. The threat of rain could stick around through all of next week.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Wednesday was a mostly cloudy day for much of the ArkLaTex. We did see lots of sunshine over the northern part of the area. Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds Thursday with warmer temperatures. Lows Thursday morning will be in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs Thursday will range from the upper 70s to low 80s north to the mid to upper 80s south. Rain chances Thursday will be low but an isolated afternoon or early evening storm will be possible.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Rainfall will likely remain rather isolated both Friday and Saturday. With an abundant supply of sunshine, we will likely see daytime highs warm back to the upper 80s to low 90s. Another upper-level disturbance will approach the area and starting Sunday, it should be close enough to create more coverage with the showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will get rain, but the chance of seeing some will be higher. It still appears as if this disturbance will stall somewhere between Texas and the Lower Mississippi Valley. This will keep the threat for rain in our forecast for most of next week.

There is still a great deal of uncertainty as to how this will eventually play out. Models are quite inconsistent on where stall mentioned above will occur. That being said, it is hard to project with confidence as to how much rain we might see in the coming week. Amounts could be less than an inch, but they could also be two to three inches. One thing that is for certain is that temperatures should be close to normal during the day and above normal at night. Starting Sunday and continuing through next week, highs will be in the low to middle 80s. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

–Todd Warren