Temperatures will remain warm while thunderstorms return Tuesday

Today is the start of a new week. A new week will bring plenty of changes to the forecast in the ArkLaTex. Today, we will see clouds on the increase. Daytime highs will reach into the upper 60s and lower to middle 70s.

Monday will be a breezy afternoon with wind speeds as high as 20-25 mph. As a result, the National Weather Service issued a Lake Wind Advisory for most of the ArkLaTex through tonight. However, I won’t be surprised to see another one issued for Tuesday.

The first storm system will arrive on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop with daytime heating. A storm or two could reach severe limits.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The cold front will bring in northerly winds and drier air for Wednesday. However, the drier air will remain short-lived. A major storm system will develop over the West Coast. Beginning Thanksgiving Day into Saturday, the system will arrive in different pieces and waves.

Rainfall outlook into next week

The main event will arrive on Saturday. As of now, there are some uncertainties regarding severe weather. However, the weather environment will be right for strong to severe storms to develop. We will watch it carefully. The good news is rain will come to an end on Saturday evening. Sunday will be nice and sunny.

The next seven days

