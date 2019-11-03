Temperatures will return to normal beginning Monday

A lovely and nice Sunday afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures warmed into the 60s. As clouds continue to increase, nighttime lows will drop into the 40s. Monday will remain dry but skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will rise into the lower 70s.

Highs for Monday

A weak cold front will move into the region and produce a few showers. The best chance of showers will probably be in East Texas. We take a break from the rain for Wednesday. A stronger cold front will arrive on Thursday. Rain and a few thunderstorms will become likely Wednesday night into the day on Thursday. The good news is no severe weather is expected! The rain will move out late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Following the cold front, temperatures will drop to below average standards. Highs will return into the 50s and 60s and lows into the 30s and 40s.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.