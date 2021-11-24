Thanksgiving begins with rain and ends with a little sunshine

A cold front will bring rain to the ArkLaTex Wednesday night and Thanksgiving morning. Colder air moves in through Friday night. A little rain will be possible Saturday night followed by a week of mainly dry and warmer weather.

Wednesday has been a partly to mostly cloudy day. A gusty south wind has combined with the sunshine to warm temperatures well into the 70s over much of the area. Change is on the way for Thanksgiving. A fast-moving cold front will bring much cooler temperatures. Look for lows Thanksgiving morning to be in the 50s north to the low 60s south. We likely won’t see much change in temperatures during the day as highs will struggle to climb into the low to middle 60s.

Futurecast shows that as the cold front moves in, rain will be on the increase from north to south after midnight Wednesday night. The rain will gradually move out of the area late Thursday morning and Thursday afternoon. We likely will hear some thunder, but severe weather is highly unlikely. Clouds will begin to clear out Thursday afternoon and evening. We will see a clear sky Thursday night and plenty of sunshine Friday. Temperatures Friday will be well below normal as highs will only climb into the low to middle 50s. Overnight lows Friday morning will dip into the low to middle 30s. We will likely return to the low to middle 30s Friday night.

Models continue to show that rainfall totals should be rather limited with most of our area receiving ¼ to ½” of rain. A few spots could see totals of ½ to 1”. Once the Thanksgiving rain ends, most of the next 10-day period will be rather dry. We will have to keep an eye on a disturbance that will move to our south Saturday night. It is possible that it could drop some light rain over the southern half of the area. After that, we likely won’t see rain until next Friday night.

Above-normal temperatures will return to the area this weekend and will likely stick around through next weekend. Look for highs to return to the upper 60s to lower 70s. We could see middle 70s by next Friday. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 40s with 50s possible by the end of next week. Have a great Thanksgiving!

-Todd Warren