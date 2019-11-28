Thanksgiving will offer cool temperatures and rain

Happy Thanksgiving! The ArkLaTex is waking up to rain showers mainly in the northwest parts. A few lightning strikes are possible but it will mainly be rain. Many of us in the ArkLaTex will probably remain rain-free. However, a few showers are possible south and east of Shreveport.

Pinpoint Doppler NORTH.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

As we transition into Friday, warm air advection will bring a soupy airmass back into the region. Highs will return back into the 60s and 70s. A few peeks of sunshine may be possible. Our attention turns to Saturday as severe weather will be on the table. All modes of severe weather will be possible.

As of now, the timing of the storms will be morning and early afternoon for the ArkLaTex. The main threat will be wind, but a few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The rain and storms clear out Saturday night. Lots of sunshine is expected next week.

The next seven days

