Thanksgiving will offer cool temperatures and rain

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Thanksgiving! The ArkLaTex is waking up to rain showers mainly in the northwest parts. A few lightning strikes are possible but it will mainly be rain. Many of us in the ArkLaTex will probably remain rain-free. However, a few showers are possible south and east of Shreveport.

Pinpoint Doppler NORTH.
Futurecast 36 hour outlook

As we transition into Friday, warm air advection will bring a soupy airmass back into the region. Highs will return back into the 60s and 70s. A few peeks of sunshine may be possible. Our attention turns to Saturday as severe weather will be on the table. All modes of severe weather will be possible.

As of now, the timing of the storms will be morning and early afternoon for the ArkLaTex. The main threat will be wind, but a few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The rain and storms clear out Saturday night. Lots of sunshine is expected next week.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

56° / 52°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 56° 52°

Friday

69° / 64°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 69° 64°

Saturday

71° / 46°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 71° 46°

Sunday

59° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 59° 39°

Monday

58° / 37°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 58° 37°

Tuesday

66° / 43°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 66° 43°

Wednesday

66° / 45°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 66° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
54°

55°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

54°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
54°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories