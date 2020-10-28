Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

The 2020 hurricane season is one storm away from tying the 2005 season

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/MSS) – The 2020 hurricane season has been a very active season. With Hurricane Zeta making a landfall near New Orleans, the number of named storms is at 27. We are one storm away from tying 2005 at 28. In 2005, we recorded seven United States landfall while 2020 saw eleven landfalls including Zeta. For Louisiana, 2020 has brought five storms into the state.

In 2005, there was fourteen hurricanes and eight of them reached Category 3 status. So far in 2020, we have seen only ten hurricanes.

The hurricane season is moving at a quick pace. During the 2005 season at this point, the hurricane season was at Beta. Beta is the second name in the Greek alphabet.

2005 and 2020 have been very active because of the atmospheric condition called La Nina. “In a La Nina period, the tropical Pacific waters are cooler than average and the wind shear over the Atlantic is low. La Nina conditions increase hurricane development.

Normally, hurricane season ends on November 30th. Back in 2005, the last named storm was Tropical Storm Zeta in late December. Zeta formed in the open Atlantic and fizzled in early January. Based on the current activity, it is very possible to see tropical development past November 30th. Be sure to stay prepared!

