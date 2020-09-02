The chance for more heavy rain returns to part of the ArkLaTex Wednesday night

Look for the decent chance for showers and thunderstorms to continue through Friday. The first of two fronts will bring a break from the humidity this weekend. A second cold front will move through by the middle of next week. The jury is still out on exactly how much we will cool down behind this front.

Wednesday was a mostly cloudy day over most of the ArkLaTex. As expected, showers and thunderstorms have moved in waves across the northwest half of the area. This will likely continue tonight and Thursday with a slight shift to the southeast. Futurecast shows that from now through Friday, it is still possible that we could see another two to four inches in spots. Amounts will be highest over much of East and Northeast Texas, the southeast half of Southwest Arkansas, and the northwest half of Northwest Louisiana. A cold front will finally move through the area Friday and will usher in a break from the high humidity that we have experienced since Hurricane Laura moved through last week.

Daytime temperatures will be below normal for most of the area for the next few days thanks to the clouds and rain. Look for highs to be in the 80s with low 80s over the north and mid to upper 80s over the south. The southern edge of the area will likely still see highs in the low 90s. Overnight lows ahead of the cold front will stay above normal in the low to mid-70s. Normal lows for this time of year are now down to the upper 60s. Thanks to the slightly drier air behind Friday’s weak front, we will see lows drop to the mid to upper 60s by the end of the weekend.

By the middle of next week, we will be watching a stronger cold front that will move through the area next Wednesday. This front will bring a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. It is a bit early to forecast what we could see in terms of a severe weather threat. It does not appear at this time that rain will cause any flooding concerns. The long-range models are still somewhat split on just how much cool air will spill into our area. The majority shows lows dipping into the low to mid-60s and highs falling to the low to mid-80s. The coldest of the models shows lows dipping into the 40s and highs dipping into the low to middle 70s. I don’t think that we will dip that low but wouldn’t mind too much if we did. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren