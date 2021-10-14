The chance of rain increases today, cool air returns late Friday into the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There will be an increasing chance for rain and thunderstorms today as a cold front continues to make a very slow approach to the ArkLaTex. This front won’t move through until tomorrow afternoon, and we should feel the cool and dry air settle in Friday night and into the weekend.

Grab an umbrella today as we are already seeing scattered showers across much of Texas and Oklahoma. Early morning temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s. If you are not receiving any rain in Louisiana and Arkansas you will be under mostly cloudy skies for much of the morning.

The front is not moving much, so we don’t expect the rain will make a significant push east today, but we will see a few of these showers and storms hold together long enough to drift into Louisiana and Arkansas by the late morning and afternoon. It looks like most of our east Texas counties will be in and out of the rain throughout the day. No severe weather is expected, but any thunderstorms that develop will bring lightning and gusty winds.

High temperatures will be impacted by the increase in clouds and rain today, as they will range from the upper 70s north of Interstate 30, to the low and mid-80s across the remainder of the region. Wind will be out of the south at 10 miles per hour with occasional higher gusts making for breezy conditions at times.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Rain should dissipate in most areas overnight but we can’t rule out a few lingering showers between sunset tonight and sunrise Friday. The cold front will move through the ArkLaTex tomorrow, but we aren’t expecting much rain Friday. Rainfall totals from now thorugh tomorrow night will be less than an inch in most areas, with a corridor of 1 to 3 inch totals just north of I-30 in Texas and Oklahoma where the rain has picked up this morning.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Friday evening

As the front passes through your location Friday skies will clear and you will feel a cool north wind develop. This is the cool and dry air settling in behind the front. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s Friday night, so if you are headed out to the area high school football games make sure you have a light jacket or a sweater.

The cool mornings will be with us through the weekend, and so will sunshine, low humidity, and perfect afternoon weather. Afternoon highs will be in the low and mid-70s Saturday and Sunday. The comfortable Fall weather will be with us much of next week with chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons.

Our next cold front will move through midweek. The humidity will be low ahead of this front so we won’t see much if any rain develop, but this front will keep our highs in the 70s and low 80s throughout the week.