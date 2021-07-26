The chance of rain to stick around a few days and then we crank up the heat

The chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorm will return for a few more days with slightly above normal temperatures. Dry and very hot conditions return later this week with triple-digit heat possible by the end of the weekend.

Monday was a partly cloudy, hot, and humid day. We have seen a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures began in the middle 70s at most locations and have warmed into the middle 90s this afternoon. We likely won’t see much change in temperatures Tuesday. Look for lows Tuesday morning to be in the mid to upper 70s. We will see daytime highs mainly in the middle 90s with a few upper 90s possible. Thanks to plenty of humidity, we will likely see heat index values Tuesday in the 100 to 105-degree range.

Futurecast shows that any scattered areas of rain that develop this afternoon will likely end this evening. Expect a clear to partly cloudy sky Monday night. We will once again see a mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday. Scattered areas of rain will likely develop in spots Tuesday afternoon. This activity will end late Tuesday evening. We will see a partly cloudy sky Tuesday night. Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds once again Wednesday with a very slight chance for a random afternoon storm.

Upper-level high pressure will then strengthen over the ArkLaTex for the rest of the week and this weekend. This will shut off any hope of rain in our area and it will also bring an intensification of the heat. By the weekend, daytime highs will likely return to the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Overnight lows will warm into the upper 70s. There are some signs in the longer-range picture that the upper-ridge will get pushed a little to the west by the middle of next week. This could ease the heat just a little.

–Todd Warren