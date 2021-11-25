The coldest air of the season settles in Thursday night with a little rain possible late Saturday

The rain has ended over the ArkLaTex and we will soon see the clouds move out. Temperatures Thursday night will settle close to freezing over much of the area. More rain will be possible late Saturday over part of the area. Next week looks dry & warmer.

A cold front has moved through the ArkLaTex bringing a quick shot of rain to the area. Radar indicates that rainfall totals eclipsed ½” over the southern half of the area. Cooler air is moving into the area as temperatures have fallen into the 40s and 50s. The colder air will continue to invade the area Thursday night. Thanks to a clear sky, light wind, and drier air, we will likely see lows Friday morning ranging from the upper 20s over the northern part of the area to the middle 30s over the south. Friday will stay rather cool with highs mainly in the mid to upper 50s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky for most of the night tonight. Expect plenty of sunshine Friday and a mostly clear sky Friday night. An upper-level disturbance will move to the south of our area late Saturday and Saturday night. Futurecast shows that some light rain will be possible mainly over the southwest half of the area. Once this disturbance moves to our east, we will see the return of sunshine Sunday to close the weekend. Temperatures will stay below normal this weekend with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

We will then settle into a warmer and drier weather pattern for most of next week. Daytime highs will slowly warm into the low to middle 70s by next Friday. Overnight lows will return to the upper 40s to lower 50s. Our next chance of rain will likely hold off until next weekend. Models agree that we will see some rather light rain sometime next weekend. The question remains which part of the weekend will feature the highest chance. As of right now, it looks like it could be next Saturday night.

While we have seen occasional rain during the past week, drought conditions continue to slowly increase in coverage. Today’s Drought Monitor shows that the area of moderate drought conditions has spread further east. Most of our area is now experiencing moderate to severe drought.

-Todd Warren