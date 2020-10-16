The coldest night of the week Friday; warming trend next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You couldn’t ask for a better Friday afternoon. Temperatures are really nice in the 60s and lower 70s. Humidity values are really low. This evening, temperatures will fall rapidly down into the lower and middle 40s. Winds will become light. Saturday will be another nice afternoon with temperatures in the 70s.

The next cold front will move into range by Sunday- Monday. Out ahead of this next cold front, clouds and humidity will be on the increase. For Sunday, lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and warm. The next upcoming cold front will stall and remain to the north. The jet stream pattern will remain zonal or “west to east”.

The next big buckle in the jet stream will occur on Friday. Both major models are showing a significant cold front to arrive to produce showers and storms. Actually, Friday will be the best day to see showers and storms. In the tropics, we are closely following two tropical waves that have a chance for development. Hurricane season ends on November 30th!

Tropical outlook

The next seven days

