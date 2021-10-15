The coolest air of the season is on the way this weekend

A strong cold front will usher in the coolest air of the season so far this weekend. Above-normal temperatures return by the middle of next week with the chance of rain returning starting Thursday. Slightly cooler temperatures return late next week.

Friday has been a mostly cloudy and rather breezy day around the ArkLaTex. A strong cold front is producing some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to lower 70s and have warmed into the mid to upper 80s. Much cooler air will move in behind the front. Expect lows Saturday morning to dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Daytime highs Saturday afternoon will be well below normal in the low to middle 70s.

Futurecast shows that the thunderstorms associated with the cold front will quickly move out of the area Friday evening. We will quickly become mostly clear Friday night with some rather windy conditions. Expect plenty of sunshine Saturday. We will stay clear Saturday night and with the wind becoming light, temperatures will dip into the 40s across the entire area. The northern parts of the ArkLaTex could dip into the lower 40s. The weekend will end with a mostly sunny sky Sunday with the beginning of a warming trend. Look for highs to climb into the middle 70s.

That warming trend will continue through the middle of next week. Look for highs to eventually warm into the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows will eventually return to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Another cold front will approach the area next Thursday or possibly Friday and bring our next chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will cool off a little behind this front next weekend. Sunshine will likely return with highs returning to the mid to upper 70s. Lows will cool to the low to middle 50s. Have a great weekend!

-Todd Warren