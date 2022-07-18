Don’t expect much relief from the extreme heat across the ArkLaTex anytime soon. It’s possible that we could see triple-digit heat continue for the next few weeks with little rain. Our next best shot at some rain will return Thursday.

High temperatures so far today

The hot summer continues: This summer began with the 6th hottest June on record in Shreveport. Unfortunately, the heat has continued. So far through Sunday, this July ranks as the 4th hottest on record. It is likely that this July will end up being one of the hottest on record. I say that because there is no end in sight to the extreme heat. Temperatures Monday night will likely only fall into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Highs Tuesday will likely soar several degrees above 100. The hottest day of the week will likely be Wednesday when temperatures will likely approach 105 over parts of the ArkLaTex.

Heat Index: Combine the heat with the expected high humidity and we will likely see heat index values in the range of 105 to 110 degrees. Stay out of the heat if you can. If you need to be in the heat for an extended period of time, remember to hydrate yourself well in advance, take frequent breaks from the heat, and stay hydrated with plenty of water or non-alcoholic drinks.

Dry for a few days: Futurecast shows that we will likely not see much of any rain for the next few days. Expect a partly cloudy sky over the ArkLaTex Monday night. We will again see a mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday with rain looking unlikely. This pattern will likely repeat itself Tuesday night and Wednesday. Our next chance for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms will return to the area Thursday and perhaps Friday. Don’t get too excited as any rain will be rather isolated and if you do get some, it won’t be much.

Futurecast updated every hour

Below-normal rainfall: The reason for the continued hot and dry weather pattern remains the presence of a large area of upper-level high pressure that will remain centered a little west of the ArkLaTex. This ridge will likely not move much during the next few weeks. Models do show that it could occasionally drift a little more west. This won’t do much to cool us down, but it will allow the occasional chance of rain to return. Again, if you do get rain in the next 10 days, don’t expect much. Models are in good agreement that most of the area will see totals of ½” or less.



Summer heat scoreboard: So far this summer the average temperature in Shreveport through Sunday is 85.7 degrees. This ranks as the 4th hottest summer on record. We have recorded 14 days of triple-digit heat. It is quite possible that we could nearly double that total by the end of this month.