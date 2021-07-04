The Fourth of July evening forecast is looking great

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS)- Happy Fourth of July to everyone! Temperatures are comfortable in the middle and upper 80s. The air outside feels great too! Tonight, we will see lows dropping down into the middle and upper 60s. Monday, the heat will crank up a few degrees. Highs will return back to near normal. A few isolated showers will be possible on Monday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will make their return for Tuesday. Beginning Tuesday, an abundance of tropical moisture will lead to higher daily rain chances for Tuesday-Thursday. An upper disturbance will move out of the region on Thursday. A small break in the rain will take place on Friday. As a result, the heat will crank up a few more degrees back into the middle 90s.

Highs for Monday

The next upper disturbance will arrive on Sunday and Monday. For the next ten days, highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Lows will remain humid in the 70s. In the tropics, we are still following Elsa. Elsa will bring impacts to Florida in the next 48 hours. As of now, it will remain as a tropical storm.