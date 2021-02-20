Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

The frigid air is gone for a while; rain chances return for Sunday evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/MSS) – Finally, we are seeing some melting in the ArkLaTex. For some parts of the region, we are still seeing snowy roads because they aren’t traveled on a lot. Soon, we will see some melting there too. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. This evening, I am expecting temperatures to get near freezing so slick roads are possible tonight and tomorrow morning! As this week concludes, I don’t think we will bitterly cold temperatures for awhile.

Sunday, a cold front will lead to an increased chance for the evening hours. Models show rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. Sunny skies will make its return for Monday and Tuesday. For midweek, daytime highs will be pushing seventy degrees.

For the second half of the workweek, rain and thunderstorm chances will return. Models are in disagreement on the timing of rain Friday and Saturday. One thing for certain is it will be mild. For the next seven days, we will have highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows in the 30s and 40s!

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

