The heat and humidity is returning for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday morning, temperatures are starting off into the lower and middle 70s. Radar is showing a little bit of rain north of Interstate 30. I believe some of the rain showers are not reaching the surface because of the dryness in the atmosphere. A few more showers could be possible later today with a low-pressure shortwave moving to the east. Otherwise, I am expecting highs to warm into the lower to middle 90s.

Highs for Friday

This weekend we are going to crank up the heat and humidity. Highs will climb back into the middle 90s for Saturday and Sunday. Heat index values will return to the triple digits. Values will be anywhere between 100-103 degrees. The nice humidity levels will come to an end today.

For next week, I am not expecting any major changes. Heat and humidity will continue to be the weather story. For early next week, highs will climb very close to 100 degrees. I will not be surprised to see some Heat Advisories showing up across the area. As we end the week, the daytime highs will drop a few degrees as the sea breeze becomes more active for the region. Over the next seven to ten days, rainfall totals will be less than a quarter of an inch.

The next seven days

