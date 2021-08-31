The heat continues despite a little rain for the next few days

Wednesday will be a very hot day with a slight chance of rain. A hot and rather dry weather pattern settles in until the middle of next week when a possible cold front brings some rain and slightly cooler temperatures.

Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Tuesday with hot temperatures. We did see a few spotty afternoon t’showers but that activity has pretty much dissipated Tuesday evening before sunset. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s. It was hotter this afternoon as we have climbed into the middle 90s. Unfortunately, the warming trend will likely continue Wednesday. Look for lows Wednesday morning to begin in the middle 70s. We will see daytime highs soar into the mid to upper 90s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky Tuesday night. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday. A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. If you get some rain, it won’t last long and probably won’t be much. That rain will likely come to an end Wednesday night. Thursday will be partly cloudy and once again, a few isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms will develop here and there. We should then dry out through most of the Labor Day weekend.

The reason for the hot and dry weather is an area of upper-level high pressure that will settle over the southern plains through the Labor Day weekend. This ridge will eventually shift back to the west as an upper-level trough begins to dig into the northeastern part of the country. This trough will allow a cold front to gradually push south. This front should arrive in our area by late next Wednesday or Wednesday night. This will bring our next best chance of rain and will usher in some slightly cooler and drier air to close next week. Highs in the week ahead will mainly be in the mid to upper 90s. We should cool to the lower 90s behind the front to close next week. Overnight lows will mainly be in the low to middle 70s ahead of the front. We could cool to the mid to upper 60s behind the front.

In the tropics, it still appears as if we could stay quiet in the Gulf of Mexico for the next couple of weeks. The National Hurricane Center indicates that there is a small chance of development in the western Caribbean. Global models do not indicate much of any development at this time. Tropical Depression 12 has formed off of the coast of Africa. This will likely become a hurricane in the coming days. Models show that it will likely get pulled to the north before becoming much of a threat to the United States.

–Todd Warren