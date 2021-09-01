The heat continues Thursday with some rain mixed in

The chance for the scattered afternoon thunderstorms will stick around for a few more days with plenty of heat and humidity. Most of the Labor Day weekend is looking dry. Models have backed off on the heat relief for the end of next week.

1-hour radar loop

Wednesday has been a hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 70s. We have warmed into the upper 90s this afternoon with heat indices surpassing 105 degrees. A few spotty showers have developed during the heat of the afternoon. It probably won’t be quite as hot Thursday. Thanks to an increase in the coverage of the rain expected, highs will likely settle into the middle 90s with lows in the morning dropping into the middle 70s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear to partly cloudy sky Wednesday night. Any rain will quickly end after sunset. We will then see a better chance for the scattered afternoon thunderstorms Thursday. The rain that develops Thursday will end late Thursday evening. Expect a clear to partly cloudy once again Thursday night. A few isolated storms will be possible again Friday afternoon, but the number of storms will likely decrease.

The decrease in Friday’s rain chances is thanks to upper-level high pressure that will be building in from the northwest. This ridge will likely keep us hot and pretty much dry Saturday and Sunday. Sunday night and Monday, the ridge may weaken enough to see a chance for a little rain to return. An upper-level trough will develop over the northeastern quarter of the country by the middle of the week. Yesterday it appeared that this trough would dig enough to the southwest to allow for a small break from the heat. Now it appears that the ridge may prevent that from happening. Consequently, it looks like we could see above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall through next week and into next weekend.

There has been no change in the outlook for the Gulf of Mexico since yesterday. The National Hurricane Center still indicates that there is a low chance of development in the western Caribbean or SW Gulf of Mexico in the coming five days. Tropical Depression 12 has become Tropical Storm Larry. Larry will likely soon become a hurricane. Fortunately, it still appears that it will not threaten the United States. Stay Tuned!

24/7 stream of current and forecast weather information

–Todd Warren