The heat cranks up this week; rain chances will decrease

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – So far today, temperatures are warm in the 80s and 90s. Scattered showers and storms are moving through the region now. Like normal, we will see the storms come to an end after sunset. Tonight, lows will drop back down into the lower and middle 70s.

As we start another work week, the weather pattern turns hot and humid. The upper ridge to the east will begin retrograding to the west. As the ridge moves overhead, it will limit much storm development for our area. However, the upper ridge will heat us up. By midweek, temperatures will warm to near 95 degrees.

Models continue to show the ridge moving more to the west in the Southwest. If that occurs, we will see rain chances on the increase for Saturday and Sunday. The higher rain chances will push temperatures back into the lower 70s. Lows will stay in the middle and upper 70s.

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

