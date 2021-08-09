The heat & humidity persist at home while Fred could form in the Atlantic

We won’t see much change in our weather for the next several days as above-normal temperatures and high humidity stick around. A tropical storm that would be called Fred could form in the Atlantic or Caribbean and could threaten Florida.

Monday was another partly cloudy, hot, and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the middle 70s and have warmed into the middle 90s this afternoon. Heat indices have surpassed 105 degrees at most locations. Don’t expect much change Tuesday or for the next several days. Temperatures Tuesday morning will begin in the mid to upper 70s. We will see daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s. Combine the heat with the humidity and it is looking likely that we will see the heat index surpass 105 once again. Look for the heat to continue through the workweek.

Futurecast shows that we likely won’t see any rain for the next few days. Expect a mostly clear sky tonight with some low clouds developing late. We will once again see a mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday. Tuesday night is looking partly cloudy with some low clouds late. Sunshine will again return Wednesday and probably Thursday with no rain.

We could see the chance of rain return to the area starting Friday. The area of upper-level high pressure that is responsible for our hot and dry weather will slide northwest and weaken slightly over our area. Rain chances could increase this weekend and then continue into much of next week although it will be isolated to scattered in nature. We will also take the edge off of the heat. Look for highs to retreat to the middle 90s this weekend and the low to middle 90s next week. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s through Friday and then ease into the low to middle 70s for the last half of the upcoming ten-day period.

It appears that the tropics will become more active in the next few weeks. What could be Tropical Storm Fred may develop in the eastern Caribbean during the next few days. As of right now, it appears as if this system will threaten Florida and then move up the eastern seaboard. If this happens, we will not see any impact from the storm. Stay tuned!

–Todd Warren