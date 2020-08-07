The heat intensifies this weekend and then eases late next week as the chance of rain returns

Get ready for a hot and mainly dry weekend in the ArkLaTex. A little relief from the heat could return late next week in the form of scattered thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperatures.

Friday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We have seen a few scattered showers and thunderstorms that have been confined to the northern half of the area. Temperatures today were a little warmer over most of the area. Look for that warming trend to continue into the weekend. We will see any rain around the area end quickly Friday evening. The clouds will decrease over the area Friday night with overnight lows remaining above normal levels for this time of year. Look for lows Saturday morning to be in the low to middle 70s. Saturday will be a hot and mainly dry day. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with daytime highs in the middle 90s. Dew points will be in the low 70s creating heat index values that will likely surpass 100 degrees during the afternoon.

Look for similar conditions Sunday and Monday. By Tuesday, we will see a disturbance develop to our east that will slowly approach our area. We will start to see a slight chance for the stray storm Tuesday. Rainfall chances will continue to increase reaching their peak by Thursday and Friday. As rainfall chances increase, temperatures will likely ease a little. While overnight lows will likely stay in the middle 70s, daytime highs will cool to the lower 90s.

Models show that much of the area can expect to receive anywhere from one-half to one inch of rain during the next seven days. Most of that will fall late next week. Beyond the seven day period, expect drier conditions to settle back into our area late next weekend and during the beginning of the next week. It still appears that the upper-ridge will settle back to the west of the ArkLaTex. This could allow for a slight increase in rainfall chances two weeks from now. Stay Tuned!

