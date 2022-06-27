SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A day after we set the hottest all-time June temperature in Shreveport of 105 degrees, a cold front will pass through this morning bringing a more pleasant summer pattern this week.

Temperatures and humidity drop today: We will have sunrise temperatures in the 70s with some lingering clouds and humidity during the morning. A dry north wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour behind the cold front will drop our humidity later today, with temperatures falling almost 15 degrees from yesterday’s highs. Our high temperatures will be slightly below average in the 80s and low 90s this afternoon.

Monday afternoon forecast highs

With the arrival of the drier air, the chance of rain will be coming to an end in most areas but a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms may develop this morning across the northern ArkLaTex, and later today south of I-20 where the front will linger this afternoon.

Futurecast updated every hour

Temperatures will feel quite refreshing tonight with lows in the 60s and low 70s. You will wake up to very low humidity Tuesday, and the low humidity and normal summer temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast low temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning

Tropical air to move in later this week: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in the Gulf that is likely to push some tropical air into the ArkLaTex later this week. While the chance of this system developing into a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm is low, the low is forecast to move inland and pass over the ArkLaTex later this week.

We will see scattered thunderstorms return Thursday and Friday due to this tropical air, with the potential for rain and storms to continue into the weekend. The daily chance for rain will keep our temperatures in the low to mid-90s for much of the week and into the weekend. Rainfall accumulations look to average 1 to 2 inches over the next 7 days.