The heat rolls on for the Friday and the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday morning, temperatures are starting off in the 70s. This Friday is the first day we don’t have any heat warnings in place. Nevertheless, it will still be another hot and humid afternoon. The feel like temperatures won’t be as high. For a Heat Advisory, you need values over 105 degrees. Today, values should remain between 100 and 105.

Highs for Friday

The ArkLaTex will continue to see dry conditions. Although, we have a weak area of low pressure in the Western Gulf tracking west along the Lousiana and Texas coast. A stray shower or two may be possible. Weekend highs will remain in the middle 90s.

Some slight weather changes are coming for next week. The persisent upper ridge will begin to break down. By midweek, it will open up a window for isolated showers and storms to return to the forecast. Widespread rain and storms is not expected. Consider yourself lucky if a shower or storm finds you. With the slight uptick of rain chances, highs will be in the lower 90s.

Next seven days

