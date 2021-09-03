The heat rolls on for the weekend but a cold front arrives Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A nice afternoon is setting up over the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the lower and middle 90s. The humidity levels are not as high because of Wednesday’s cold front. Although, we will see more humidity returning for Saturday and Sunday. For this weekend, highs will stick around into the middle and upper 90s.

On Sunday, a cold front will enter the northern parts of the ArkLaTex. I am expecting scattered showers and storms to develop. Sunday storms will likely reach Interstate 20 before fizzling out by nighttime. The thunderstorm chances will probably stick around for Monday and Tuesday. Next week, we are watching the Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development. Right now, we have a tropical wave near Mexico and it will slowly move to the north.

Invest 91-L

By the middle part of next week, the tropical wave could move into the Central Gulf of Mexico. It is too early to say how strong it could get if at all! Depending on its track, we could see some rain from it midweek but we just don’t know right now! Make sure to keep up with the forecast. Highs will stay in the 90s but nighttime lows will dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The next seven days