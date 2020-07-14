The heat will ease slightly with little rain in the coming week

Look for the above normal temperatures to stick around with little chance for rain. Heat index values could ease a little for the rest of the week. Our next best chance for rain will hold off until the middle of next week.

Tuesday was a partly to mostly sunny day with plenty of heat and humidity. Daytime highs have climbed into the mid to upper 90s with the heat index in the 105 to 110-degree range. We really won’t see too much change in the coming days. Upper-level high pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern as it slowly drifts towards the east. This will prevent any significant chance for rain for the entire week ahead.

We will see a slight easing of the heat in the coming days. Look for daytime highs to ease into the middle 90s. Overnight lows will ease into the middle 70s. We likely won’t see the extreme heat index values that we have seen recently. Right now it appears that the heat index will still approach or exceed 105 degrees over most of the area for the next several days.

The upper-ridge is forecast to settle over the SE US by the middle of next week. This will allow for a chance for a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms to return to our area by the middle of next week. Don’t get too excited about this chance for rain. If you get some it probably won’t be much as most locations will receive less than 1/4″ of an inch.

The longer-range weather picture for the rest of July continues to look hot and mainly dry. The upper-level ridge will continue to meander east and west over the southern part of the country. This will keep temperatures slightly above normal and will keep rainfall chances at a minimum. It’s possible that much of the area could stay totally dry. Those areas that do get rain will probably see less than 1/2″. Stay Tuned.

–Todd Warren