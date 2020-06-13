The heat will roll on; humidity increases next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat continues in the ArkLaTex with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity remains decent in the region. Skies are mostly sunny. Tonight, we will see temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 60s. Sunday, we can expect more of the same with lots of sunshine and hot temperatures.

The upper level ridge will keep the very warm and hot temperatures around for awhile. With a wet first half of 2020, we will continue seee a few more days to dry out in the ArkLaTex.

As we move into next week, temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 90s. Humidity levels will also increase. As a result, feel like temperatures will rise into the triple digits. Be sure to practice heat safety. By the weekend, the upper ridge will break and retreat to the west. Rain chances will return as early as next Sunday. Lows will remain mild in the 60s and 70s.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.