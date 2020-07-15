The hot, humid, and mainly dry weather pattern continues with very little rain

Upper-level high pressure continues to control the weather in the ArkLaTex with slightly above normal temperatures and no rainfall through the weekend. A little rain will be possible by the middle of next week

Wednesday was another hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. We have seen a mix of sunshine and clouds with slightly above normal temperatures. The upper-level area of high pressure will continue to prevent any significant rainfall chances around the area for most of the week ahead. Normals highs for this time of year are around 93 degrees. The normal lows are around 73 degrees. With the upper high gradually expanding across the southern half of the country, we will continue to see temperatures that will be a few degrees above normal. Look for highs through the entire week ahead to be in the mid-90s. Overnight lows will continue to be in the middle 70s.

The combination of heat and humidity will continue to be an issue. With highs in the mid-90s and dew points in the low to middle 70s, heat index values will likely continue to soar to 105 degrees and above for the next several days. Expect the Heat Advisory to continue.

We might see just a little bit of a chance for rain by the middle of next week. The upper ridge is forecast to weaken ever so slightly. This may be enough to allow the 20% chance for the afternoon thunderstorm to return to especially the southern half of the area for the middle of next week. While we will see a chance for rain, don’t expect much. Most locations could stay totally dry and those areas that do get rain will likely get less than 1/4″.

In the longer-range outlook, it still appears that the ridge will once again strengthen to close out the month of July. This could result in some of the hottest temperatures of the summer so far with dry conditions continuing. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

