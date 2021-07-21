Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

The hottest stretch of summer is expected to arrive soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We should enjoy one more day of tolerable July weather before the rain shuts off and the heat and humidity rise as we move into the weekend. The hottest stretch of the summer may be on the way this weekend through next week.

The weather pattern today will be near identical to yesterday. We will have some areas of patchy fog early in the day, followed by a mix of sun and clouds. We should have enough rain and cloud cover this afternoon to keep our temperatures about 5 degrees below average, winding up with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Wind will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

As for the rain, an area of low pressure along the coast will help to pull a few showers and isolated thunderstorms into the ArkLaTex. The afternoon warm-up will serve as the primary trigger for these storms, so we’ll likely be dry through the morning before these spotty showers develop between 1 p.m. and sunset. These will be the splash and dash variety only bringing a few minutes of rain where they pass by. No severe weather is expected but you may hear some thunder or see some lightning. Rainfall accumulations will be less than a quarter inch.

High pressure will build into the ArkLaTex for the remainder of the week. What this will do is bring more dry air which will shut off most of the rain with the exception of a stray shower or two Thursday and Friday. A south wind will build as well cranking up the humidity and adding a few degrees to the high temperatures each day.

Weekend highs will likely be in the mid to upper 90s, with 100-degree highs possible next Monday and Tuesday. With high humidity, our heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures will be above 105 degrees, so we may see a return of heat advisories by the weekend and almost certainly early next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

