The hottest week of the summer so far is on the way with very little rainfall

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

The ArkLaTex is settling into a very hot and mainly dry weather pattern. The hottest temperatures of the summer so far are on the way by the end of the weekend. Our next best chance for rain could hold off until the end of next week.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Thursday was a partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Most of the area has remained dry and that is a trend that will likely continue for at least the next week. Look for low clouds to develop over our area once again Thursday night. These should burn off during the morning giving way to plenty of sunshine by Friday afternoon. That sunshine will once again heat us up. We will see highs Friday mainly in the middle 90s. Combine that heat with some very humid conditions and you get heat index values that will likely surpass 105 degrees in spots. It is doubtful that we will see much rain Thursday night or Friday. We will have to keep an eye on storms that develop to our north and west. It is possible that these could move into the northern part of our area before dissipating.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Upper-level high pressure will continue to build over our area this weekend and early next week. This will keep a lid on any rain that may try to develop. These upper highs also tend to crank up the heat. Look for some of the hottest air of the summer so far as daytime highs will soar into the upper 90s. With this added heat and the continuation of the high humidity, it’s quite possible that we could see heat index values in the 105 to 110-degree range. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, be sure to stay hydrated and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

The upper high will gradually build more towards the east and northeast by the end of next week. It may be far enough to the north to allow a disturbance or two to move along the south side of its circulation into our area bring a chance for the hit or miss storm by Friday or Saturday of next week. If we do get some rain during this time, it likely won’t be much. Often times in the summer when these upper ridges get established, they can hang around for a while. That looks to be the case for this pattern. Long-range models show that we could see this pattern still in place more than two weeks from now. It’s safe to say that the hottest part of the summer has arrived and is here to stay. Stay tuned!

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss