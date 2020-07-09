The hottest week of the summer so far is on the way with very little rainfall

The ArkLaTex is settling into a very hot and mainly dry weather pattern. The hottest temperatures of the summer so far are on the way by the end of the weekend. Our next best chance for rain could hold off until the end of next week.

Thursday was a partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Most of the area has remained dry and that is a trend that will likely continue for at least the next week. Look for low clouds to develop over our area once again Thursday night. These should burn off during the morning giving way to plenty of sunshine by Friday afternoon. That sunshine will once again heat us up. We will see highs Friday mainly in the middle 90s. Combine that heat with some very humid conditions and you get heat index values that will likely surpass 105 degrees in spots. It is doubtful that we will see much rain Thursday night or Friday. We will have to keep an eye on storms that develop to our north and west. It is possible that these could move into the northern part of our area before dissipating.

Upper-level high pressure will continue to build over our area this weekend and early next week. This will keep a lid on any rain that may try to develop. These upper highs also tend to crank up the heat. Look for some of the hottest air of the summer so far as daytime highs will soar into the upper 90s. With this added heat and the continuation of the high humidity, it’s quite possible that we could see heat index values in the 105 to 110-degree range. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, be sure to stay hydrated and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

The upper high will gradually build more towards the east and northeast by the end of next week. It may be far enough to the north to allow a disturbance or two to move along the south side of its circulation into our area bring a chance for the hit or miss storm by Friday or Saturday of next week. If we do get some rain during this time, it likely won’t be much. Often times in the summer when these upper ridges get established, they can hang around for a while. That looks to be the case for this pattern. Long-range models show that we could see this pattern still in place more than two weeks from now. It’s safe to say that the hottest part of the summer has arrived and is here to stay. Stay tuned!

–Todd Warren