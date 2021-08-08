Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

The humidity has returned and will stick around with little rain until the end of the week

The weekend ended with plenty of sunshine around the ArkLaTex.  Sunday morning temperatures were warmer as we began with lows in the middle 70s.  Afternoon temperatures have soared into the middle 90s with heat index values surpassing 100.

Look for slightly hotter conditions for Monday and most of the week ahead.  Lows Monday morning will settle into the mid to upper 70s.  We will see daytime highs Monday afternoon warm into the mid to upper 90s.  Combine that heat with the expected humidity and heat index values could surpass 105.

Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky once again Sunday night and plenty of sunshine over the area Monday.  It appears that all of the ArkLaTex will stay dry. Expect a mostly clear sky Monday night.  The sunshine, heat, and humidity will return Tuesday with highs once again in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values at or above 105.

The reason for the heat is a large area of upper-level high pressure that has settled over the southern half of the country.  This ridge will continue to keep us dry until the end of the week.  By Friday, it will become strongest over the Rockies.  An upper-level trough will develop over the NE US.  This will allow for the chance of scattered thunderstorms to return starting Friday.  That chance of rain will continue through the middle of next week.  Temperatures will also ease a little by next weekend with highs falling into the low to middle 70s.

Things could soon pick up in the tropics.  The National Hurricane Center indicates that a few disturbances in the Atlantic could develop in the coming week.  Global models show that if that happens, odds are that they will not make it into the Gulf of Mexico and threaten our area.  This is not set in stone so we will keep an eye on it. 

–Todd Warren  

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

