The last of the snow is ending; travel to remain hazardous for a few days

UPDATE: The last of the snow is finally ending over the NE corner of the ArkLaTex. We have seen some impressive snowfall reports over the northern part of the area where amounts have ranged from 7 to 14″. The highest snowfall amount so far came from Rosston and Hope, AR where 14″ of new snow fell from today’s storm. At last count, there was 12″ of new snow Prescott. Texarkana received around 8″ of snow.

In Shreveport, we were fortunate in that after starting the event with some heavy snow, that changed to sleet. The amount of freezing rain was rather limited with around 1/8″ of an inch of ice accumulation. The metro received two the three inches of sleet and snow with most of the accumulation coming in the form of sleet. Much of the southern part of the ArkLaTex has also dodged a bullet as amounts remained below 1/4″ in most areas. There are reports out of Red River parish that up to 60% of the parish is without power at this time. It appears that the heaviest icing occurred to the east of the ArkLaTex over much of NE Louisiana.

Travel is very hazardous around the area and will likely stay that way for the next few days. Temperatures tomorrow and Friday will only climb a few degrees above freezing so melting will be somewhat limited. Lows will likely be in the teens Thursday and Friday nights. That means that any melting that occurs will only freeze during the overnight hours.

We likely will see a more rapid improvement in travel conditions Saturday afternoon. After a low Saturday morning in the mid to upper teens, highs should climb into the 40s with some sunshine. That combination should accelerate the improvement of travel conditions. We should be pretty much back to normal by the weekend.

