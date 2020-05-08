The Mother’s Day weekend is looking fantastic; record-breaking morning lows possible this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The line of showers and storms are exiting out of the region now. Behind the cold front, clouds are beginning to break up in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 70s. As the clouds clear tonight, we will wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Saturday is looking great! Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Mother’s Day is looking great with lots of sunshine and lower humidity. However, we will wake up to temperatures in the 40s. In Shreveport and Texarkana, the record low is 48 and 44 respectively. We will see how low it gets.

Lows for Saturday morning

Next week, temperatures will warm back to normal in the 80s. We will southwest flow return in the upper atmosphere which will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms. As of now, our best chance of rain will occur by next weekend. As a result of the higher moisture content, lows will warm back into the middle and upper 60s.

Highs on Saturday
The next seven days

Friday

76° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 76° 52°

Saturday

71° / 47°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 71° 47°

Sunday

77° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 77° 54°

Monday

76° / 56°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 76° 56°

Tuesday

78° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 63°

Wednesday

83° / 67°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 83° 67°

Thursday

85° / 70°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 85° 70°

