The new work week will feature scattered showers and storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday was a hot and humid afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures rose into the 90s. Tonight, we will see temperatures falling down into the middle and upper 70s. As we move into Monday, a Heat Advisory will remain in effect through the evening. With daytime heating, we will see a few scattered showers and storms around.

The main focus for next week will be an upcoming upper-level shortwave system. Models are still uncertain about the timing and placement of the cool front and system. So you can expect scattered showers and storms from Tuesday-Friday. Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s. It is possible to see some lower humidity sneaking into the region for the weekend. Again, models are still uncertain. On the other hand, the major models are showing we will see lower cooler temperatures to move in September.

In the tropics, numerous tropical waves are bubbling up in the Atlantic. NHC is watching a tropical wave off the Southeast coast. It has a high chance of development in five days. The good news is it will move away from the United States. We have more tropical waves to the east as well too. We will continue to watch all of the tropics for you.

The next seven days

