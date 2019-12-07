The next couple of days will remain warm with colder temperatures midweek

A very nice Saturday afternoon in the ArkLaTex with temperatures into the 60s. Tonight, we will see lows drop into the lower to middle 40s with partly cloudy skies. Skies will increase for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will rise into the 70s both days. Monday will feel more like a spring afternoon.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

An arctic cold front will arrive Monday night. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for Tuesday morning. A few rain showers will occur along the front. The better opportunity for rain showers will come behind the front. Rain will end by Tuesday evening. However, the clouds will take longer to clear out.

Rainfall amounts

Following Monday, temperatures will drop into the 50s. Lows will drop back into the 30s and 40s. By the end of the week, we could see another disturbance move in. However, we may not be able to draw enough moisture to produce more showers by the end of the week.

The next seven days

