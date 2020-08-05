The rain becomes more isolated for the next few days as the heat and humidity return

The chance of rain will continue into Thursday and possibly Friday but don’t expect much. Near normal temperatures with higher humidity return to the area this weekend. Dry weather will likely continue into the middle of next week.

Wednesday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with scattered showers and thunderstorms that moved from northwest to southeast across the area. It appears that we could see more scattered showers and thunderstorms develop over part of the area Wednesday night. If this rain develops, the coverage of it should be rather limited. It is possible that we could see some rather heavy rain in spots. Temperatures Wednesday night will not be as mild as the humidity over our area begins to increase. We will see low temperatures Thursday morning in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day around our area. We will continue to see a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Most models agree that anything that does manage to develop should be rather isolated. Because we will see a bit more sunshine Thursday, temperatures should be warmer. Look for highs over most of the area to be in the low to middle 90s.

Upper-level high pressure should begin to build back over our area Friday and this weekend. This will pretty much end any hope of rainfall for several days. A few models including Futurecast are hinting that a few isolated storms will be possible Friday. However, if we do see any rain develop, it will be very isolated. Temperatures will continue to heat up to close the workweek. Look for daytime highs to return to normal levels in the middle 90s. Overnight lows will warm to the middle 70s. The heat index will be something to keep an eye on this weekend due to the combination of more heat and higher humidity levels.

It looks like this pattern could continue into the middle of next week. It is possible that we might see a slight uptick in rainfall chances by the end of next week, but any rain that manages to develop will be very scattered. We also might see the daytime heat ease a few degrees.

The longer-range outlook doesn’t show any signs of major change. The upper-level ridge could remain well in place for the next two weeks. Some models indicate that it could strengthen over us and bring some of the hottest air of the season a couple of weeks from now. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

