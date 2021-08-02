Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

The rain will end with heat gradually returning this week

A cold front moving through the ArkLaTex will bring rain that will likely end Monday night.  Below normal temperatures will settle in for a few days.  Most of the week ahead looks dry with above normal temperatures by the weekend.

Monday was a cloudy and much cooler day around the ArkLaTex thanks to clouds and areas of rain.    Temperatures around the area began in the middle 70s.  Temperatures this afternoon have struggled to make it into the middle 80s.  Temperatures Wednesday morning will be cooler as drier air continues to invade the area. Look for lows Tuesday to begin in the upper 60s to lower 70s.  Daytime highs will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Futurecast shows that we will stay cloudy across the ArkLaTex Monday night with scattered areas of rain that will decrease.  The threat of rain will gradually decrease Tuesday as most of the area will likely stay dry.  We will also begin to see clouds over us gradually give way to more sunshine.  Expect a mostly clear sky Tuesday night.  I would expect plenty of sunshine Wednesday as most models indicate that we will have some very dry air in place for this time of year.  Recently, dew points have been in the mid to upper 70s.  We could experience dew points in the low to middle 60s  Wednesday.  Enjoy it while you can!

Once the rain ends around the area tonight and Tuesday, we will settle back into a dry weather pattern that will likely last through all of next week.  The upper-level high pressure that brought our recent heatwave will gradually expand back to the east. Consequently, above-normal temperatures will likely return.  Highs will settle into the middle 90s with some upper 90s possible.  Overnight lows will gradually warm into the middle 70s.

–Todd Warren

