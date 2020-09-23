The rain will gradually end Wednesday night starting an extended streak of dry weather

The rain will continue to end as the remnants of Beta continue to move away from our area. Expect lots of clouds and below-normal temperatures once again Thursday. Sunshine and more normal temperatures will return for Friday and the weekend.

Wednesday was a cloudy and soggy day for much of the ark-la-tex. Most of the rain as expected has been confined to the southeast half of the region. The remnants of Beta will continue to move to our south and east. As they begin to move away, look for what’s left of the rain to come to an end. However, we will continue to see quite a few clouds both Wednesday night and Thursday. The cloud cover Thursday will keep temperatures once again well below normal. Look for morning lows in the low-to-mid 60s. Daytime highs will likely climb into the mid to upper 70s.

We will quickly warm up Friday and this weekend. Look for plenty of sunshine during this time as daytime high should return to the mid-80s and overnight lows should return to the mid-60s. We will not see anything as far as rain not only through the weekend but for pretty much all of next week. One thing that we will have to keep an eye on is a strong cold front that will arrive in the area Tuesday night. Temperatures ahead of the front will likely stay in the mid to upper 80s to begin next week. Overnight lows will likely stay in the mid to upper 60s. Look for highest to fall into the mid to upper 70s behind the front. Overnight lows will dip into the low to middle 50s with some 40s possible across the northern half of the area. 

The longer-range weather picture continues to look rather mild for this time of year with relatively dry conditions. I will have the details on what to expect in the next few weeks ahead in my nightly live weather update Wednesday evening at 8:30 pm. 

–Todd Warren

