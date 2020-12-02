The rain will gradually end Wednesday night; sunshine returns Friday and will begin a warming trend

Rain to decrease Wednesday night with clouds and chilly temperatures hanging around through most of Friday. Sunshine will return for the weekend and will stick around through next week

Wednesday was a cloudy, breezy, and rainy day around the ArkLaTex. Thanks to the clouds and the rain, it was much cooler as temperatures remained in the 40s and 50s. We will see the heaviest of the rain gradually shift to the east of the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. The upper-level disturbance responsible for this rain will still be to our northwest Thursday. Consequently, we will be stuck with lots of clouds and a chance for a few areas of light rain and drizzle. Overnight lows Wednesday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Expect daytime highs Thursday to stay well below normal in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The upper-low will finally move far enough to the east late Friday that we should begin to see some sunshine very late in the day. However, with clouds hanging around for most of the day, it will stay rather chilly with highs staying in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunshine will finally return Saturday and will likely stick around through most of next week. Temperatures this weekend will remain rather cool during the day and cold at night. Expect overnight lows in the low to middle 30s. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Above-normal temperatures will likely return next week as highs warm to the low to middle 60s. Overnight lows will gradually warm to the upper 30s to lower 40s. It still appears that we could see our next chance for rain return next weekend as another disturbance approaches from the west. We will likely turn cooler again once this system moves through. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren