The sunshine and warming trend will continue until a late Thursday cold front

Weather

Clouds to briefly return to the ArkLaTex Tuesday night.  The sunshine and warming trend return Wednesday and Thursday.  Our next cold front Thursday night will bring cooler temperatures but not any rain.

Tuesday was a mostly sunny and warmer day around the ArkLaTex.  The day began with some freezing fog over the southern part of the region with temperatures areawide in the mid to upper 20s.  Thanks to plenty of sunshine daytime highs have climbed into the upper 40s to lower 50s.  A quick-moving disturbance will bring some clouds to the area Tuesday night.  As a result, temperatures will not be as cold.  Look for overnight lows Wednesday morning to dip into the low to middle 30s.  Those clouds will quickly move out early Wednesday morning.  The return of the sunshine and a southwesterly wind will combine to continue the warming trend through Thursday.  Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s.  Highs Thursday will soar into the low to middle 60s.

The warming trend will end Friday.  A cold front will race through the area Thursday night.  This front likely won’t produce any rain, but it will bring the return of more normal temperatures.  Friday will be a mostly sunny, windy, and cooler day. Lows will begin in the middle 30s.  Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.  

Look for the dry weather to likely continue through the weekend and Monday.  Temperatures will also stay close to normal with highs mainly in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the low to middle 30s.  Our next chance for rain will likely hold off until next Tuesday.  Longer-range models continue to show that the threat of rain could stick around through the middle of next week.  Stay Tuned!!

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

