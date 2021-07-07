The threat of scattered storms begins to decrease Thursday

We will continue to see a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms over the next few days with the rain threat gradually decreasing in the coming days. The weekend begins with mainly dry conditions Saturday and a better chance of rain Sunday. Next week looks drier and hotter.

Wednesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s and have warmed into the low to middle 90s with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around the area. We likely won’t see much change in temperatures Thursday. Look for lows Thursday morning to be in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs will be in the lower 90s.

Futurecast shows that the scattered thunderstorms that have developed over the area Wednesday afternoon will likely end after sunset Wednesday evening. We will then see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Wednesday night. Expect a partly cloudy sky Thursday with scattered thunderstorms once again developing over the area during the afternoon. We likely will not see as many storms Thursday as today and rainfall chances will likely be highest over the southern half of the area. That rain will end Thursday evening. We will again see some pop-up storms Friday afternoon but the rain will likely be more isolated in nature.

Futurecast shows that we will continue to see a big variation in rainfall totals around the area. Most locations will see less than a quarter of an inch. However, it is possible that a few isolated spots could receive more than one inch. The chances of that happening will be highest south of Interstate 20.

Rain will continue to be very isolated Saturday. Another upper-level disturbance could bring another weak front into our area Sunday. It now appears more likely that this will happen which means that rain chances are now looking higher. Upper-level high pressure will then settle over the southern part of the country for much of next week. This will gradually end the threat of rain and bring above-normal temperatures. High temperatures through the weekend will likely be in the lower 90s. They will warm to the middle 90s by the middle of next week. Overnight lows will stay near normal in the low to middle 70s.

–Todd Warren