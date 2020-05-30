The tranquil weekend will continue; slight rain chances return next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A picture perfect start to the weekend. Despite the warm temperatures, it is an excellent afternoon in the ArkLaTex. High pressure will remain in control of our forecast for the next few days. Tonight, we will see temperatures dropping into the 50s and 60s.

Lows for Sunday morning

Sunday, we will do it all over again with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures expected. During the week, we will see the upper ridge break down some. Across Coastal Texas and Louisiana, we are seeing some scattered pop up thunderstorms. By midweek, we will see some afternoon pop up storms as low level moisture increases.

Highs for Sunday

Our next weather potentially will come from the Gulf of Mexico. Models are hinting at tropical development in the Gulf. At this time, models are uncertain on when and where the development will occur. Hurricane season begins June 1st. As of now, the weekend could be dry. The weekend forecast will likely change as we get more model data in. Highs will remain in the 80s and 90s. Lows in the 60s and 70s.

The next seven days

