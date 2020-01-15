The unsettled weather pattern continues with dense fog this morning

The ArkLaTex is waking up to patchy to dense fog. Temperatures are warm into the lower and middle 60s. A Dense Fog Advisory is now in effect for the northern half of the region through 9 AM. During the day, we will see showers and storms on the increase in the afternoon and evening.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Highs for Wednesday

The cold front will drop temperatures into the 50s. However, the rain threat will continue for the next couple of days. The ArkLaTex will remain in southwest flow keeping rain chances around. After today, our next best chance of rain will come on Friday night. A stronger cold front will push through early Saturday morning. Temperatures will start off in the 60s and fall into the 30s by Sunday morning.

Next week, sunshine will return for the ArkLaTex. In addition, the weather pattern does turn colder. Highs will drop into the 40s and 50s. Lows will fall in the 20s and 30s.

The next seven days

