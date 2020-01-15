The unsettled weather pattern continues with dense fog this morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The ArkLaTex is waking up to patchy to dense fog. Temperatures are warm into the lower and middle 60s. A Dense Fog Advisory is now in effect for the northern half of the region through 9 AM. During the day, we will see showers and storms on the increase in the afternoon and evening.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook
Highs for Wednesday

The cold front will drop temperatures into the 50s. However, the rain threat will continue for the next couple of days. The ArkLaTex will remain in southwest flow keeping rain chances around. After today, our next best chance of rain will come on Friday night. A stronger cold front will push through early Saturday morning. Temperatures will start off in the 60s and fall into the 30s by Sunday morning.

Next week, sunshine will return for the ArkLaTex. In addition, the weather pattern does turn colder. Highs will drop into the 40s and 50s. Lows will fall in the 20s and 30s.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

73° / 56°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 73° 56°

Thursday

59° / 48°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 59° 48°

Friday

62° / 61°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 62° 61°

Saturday

65° / 37°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 65° 37°

Sunday

55° / 36°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 55° 36°

Monday

48° / 29°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 48° 29°

Tuesday

46° / 30°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 46° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

70°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

72°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

70°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

69°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

68°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

68°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

67°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

66°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

66°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

64°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
64°

64°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
64°

62°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
62°

61°

5 AM
Showers
50%
61°

60°

6 AM
Showers
60%
60°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories