The warming trend continues Monday and Tuesday despite an increase in clouds

The warming trend continues through Tuesday despite an increase in clouds. The risk for a few thunderstorms returns Tuesday as the first of two cold fronts arrives.

The weekend closed on a sunny note across the ArkLaTex as another warming trend began. Look for that warming trend to continue through Tuesday despite clouds that will begin to increase Monday. After a mainly dry Monday, expect the chance for showers and thunderstorms to return Tuesday and Tuesday night as the first of two cold fronts moves through the area. Highs ahead of the front will likely warm to the low to mid-70s Monday and the mid to upper 70s Tuesday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Cooler air returns to the area for Wednesday and Thanksgiving day. We will continue to see lots of clouds Wednesday but rain chances will be rather low. Highs Wednesday will cool to the upper 50s. Look for lots of clouds Thanksgiving day with a chance for a few showers. Temperatures Thanksgiving day will begin in the upper 40s. We’ll struggle to see temperatures Thursday warm to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Another quick warm-up will occur Friday and Saturday ahead of our second cold front. As warmer air returns, we’ll see some scattered showers return Friday with highs back into the low to mid-70s. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will likely increase Saturday as the front moves through the area. Look for highs Saturday to once again climb into the 70s before the front moves through. We’ll then turn cooler Sunday as some sunshine returns. Look for temperatures Sunday to begin in the low to mid-30s. Daytime highs will struggle to make it to the upper 40s to low 50s. We will then stay rather chilly for most of the first week of December.

–Todd Warren

