The warming trend continues this weekend with lots of sunshine

Sunshine returns this weekend with hotter temperatures settling into the ArkLaTex. The heat will stick around through most of next week. The heat will ease late next week as the chance of rain returns.

Friday has been a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the lower 70s over most of the area and have warmed into the low to middle 90s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. The weekend will begin with even hotter temperatures. Look for lows Saturday morning to be slightly below normal in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs Saturday will be close to normal for this time of year as temperatures soar into the middle 90s.

Futurecast shows that we will likely become mostly clear over most of the area Friday night. Expect lots of sunshine Saturday. The dry weather will continue Saturday night and Sunday with a mostly clear sky Saturday night and lots of sunshine once again Sunday. Highs Sunday will be even hotter as we climb into the mid to upper 90s.

The reason for the dry and hot weather is the return of upper-level high pressure that will build over the southern half of the country. This high will be at its strongest early next week. We will consequently begin next week with the hottest temperatures of the week. Look for highs to mainly be in the upper 90s. Overnight lows will also continue to warm into the mid to upper 70s.

24/7 stream of current and forecast weather information

We will probably see the ridge weaken some late next week as a disturbance moves over the top of it into southern Canada. This will allow the chance for the scattered thunderstorm to return late next week. Temperatures will also return to normal levels. Highs will ease into the middle 90s. Overnight lows will settle into the middle 70s.

–Todd Warren