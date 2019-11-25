The warming trend continues Tuesday despite clouds and scattered storms

Look for clouds to return Monday night with a few scattered storms possible Tuesday afternoon. The warming trend continues Tuesday thanks to a gusty south wind. Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day look cooler. The next chance for a few thunderstorms will likely hold off until Saturday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Monday was another beautiful day around the ArkLaTex thanks to plenty of sunshine, a breezy south wind, and warmer temperatures. Look for the south wind to increase Tuesday ahead of another cold front that will move through the area Tuesday night. Ahead of the cold front tonight, look for clouds to quickly return with areas of drizzle possible. Temperatures won’t drop too much thanks to a dramatic increase in the humidity. This moisture will lead to a chance for some scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon mainly over E TX and NW LA. One or two of the storms could be on the strong side. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that there is a ‘marginal’ risk Tuesday and Tuesday night. If we have any severe weather issues, wind will probably be the biggest concern. Despite the clouds and scattered thunderstorms Tuesday, temperatures will continue to get warmer. Look for daytime highs to soar into the mid to upper 70s. A few locations could actually hit 80 degrees.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

The cold front will move through the area Tuesday night. Consequently, expect a brief cool down for Wednesday and Thanksgiving day. Daytime highs will likely retreat to the upper 50s to low 60s. While we will likely stay dry Wednesday, look for the chance for showers to return Thanksgiving Day and Friday as the warm and moist air gradually return to the area. We will see another quick warm-up Friday and Saturday. Highs will likely return to the low to mid-70s. Lows will likely return to the 60s by Saturday morning. Another cold front will move through the area late Saturday and will bring what will probably be our heaviest and most widespread rain of the week. Thunderstorms will be possible, but the severe weather risk is once again looking rather low.

A colder and drier weather pattern will then settle into our area starting Sunday. It is quite possible that we will be totally dry from this Sunday through all of next week. Look for the Thanksgiving weekend to close with highs in the low to mid-50s and lows in the low to mid-30s. We very well could see the below normal temperatures stick around for much of next week. Check back for a live update on the weather week ahead this evening at 8:30 pm This will include the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.