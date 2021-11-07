The warming trend continues until a cold front brings rain Wednesday night & Thursday

Look for the sunshine to continue for the next several days with above-normal temperatures returning to the area. A cold front will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday night and Thursday. Cooler air returns late this week.

Sunday turned out to be a sunny day after a bit of a foggy start. Temperatures Sunday morning began in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Daytime highs have warmed into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures tonight will once again be rather chilly with lows in the low to middle 40s. Temperature Monday will likely warm into the low to middle 70s.

Futurecast shows that our rather clear and dry weather pattern will likely continue. Expect a mostly clear sky Sunday night a few areas of fog will once again become possible late Sunday night and Monday morning. Look for any fog to quickly burn off Monday morning giving way to a mostly sunny sky. We will see a few more clouds Monday night. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday.

Our next chance of rain will likely hold off until a cold front moves through the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning. As of right now, it appears that rainfall totals will be rather light and probably well below one-half inch for most of the area. Some thunder will be possible but severe weather is still looking rather doubtful.

Much cooler air will return to the ArkLaTex late this week. Daytime highs will likely return to the low to middle 60s behind the cold front. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Once the sunshine returns late Thursday or Friday, we will probably remain dry through most of next week. Highs should return to the 70s by the middle of next week.

