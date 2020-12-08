The warming trend continues with near-record warmth Thursday, showers and t-storms likely Friday and Friday night

Sunshine to stick around through Thursday with well above-normal temperatures. Rain still looks likely Friday and Friday night. Cooler air returns for the weekend with mainly dry conditions.

Tuesday was another sunny and mild day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 30s and have warmed well into the 60s. Look for the sunshine and warming trend to continue through Thursday. Wednesday will once again begin with some cold temperatures. Look for lows to be in the mid to upper 30s. Despite the chilly start, sunshine will combine with a southwesterly wind to warm temperatures into the low to middle 70s. The warming trend doesn’t end there. We will likely see highs Thursday afternoon in the mid to upper 70s as the streak of mostly sunny days continues. Right now I believe we will see a high Thursday of 76 in Shreveport. Thursday’s record high is 78 degrees.

That streak will end Friday. Clouds will increase Thursday night as a disturbance approaches from the west. Rain will likely develop during the Friday ahead of the associated cold front. This front will move through Friday night. That is likely when the rain will be at its heaviest. Some thunder will be possible but severe weather is still looking unlikely for our area. Models continue to indicate that rainfall totals will be anywhere from one to two inches over most of our area.

Cooler air will return for the weekend behind the front. There will be a slight chance for a lingering shower Saturday morning. It is also now looking possible that we could see a shower or two Sunday under a mostly cloudy sky. Daytime highs this weekend will retreat to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s thanks to lots of clouds. Lows will dip into the 30s Sunday morning.

Next week will begin with some sunshine and near or slightly below normal temperatures. Look for highs to mainly be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the low to middle 30s. Our next chance for rain will likely return next Wednesday.

The longer-range outlook shows that Christmas week could begin with a little rain that Monday along with near-normal temperatures. Those near-normal temperatures will likely continue through Christmas week if current model trends continue. Stay Tuned!!

–Todd Warren