The warming trend continues with triple-digit heat possible early next week

Weather

The chance of rain will continue to decrease and temperatures will continue to increase heading into the weekend.  Triple-digit heat will be possible early next week for the first time this summer.  Most of next week will likely be dry.

Wednesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex.  Temperatures began in the lower 70s at most locations.  The warming trend that began yesterday continued today with highs mainly in the lower 90s.  Look for the warming trend to continue Thursday.  Temperatures Thursday should be close to normal with lows in the low to middle 70s.  Daytime highs will likely soar into the low to middle 90s.  

Futurecast shows that we will see a partly cloudy sky around the area Wednesday night. Look for another mix of sunshine and clouds Thursday.  Any rain that manages to develop over the area will be very isolated in nature. That rain will end quickly Thursday evening. We will see a partly cloudy sky Friday with a very small chance for the stray afternoon shower.  Temperatures Friday will likely return to normal for this time of year with highs in the middle 90s.

Once the upper-level low that has been responsible for our recent rain retreats far enough away to the west, it will be replaced by a large area of upper-level high pressure.  So far this summer, the upper ridge has not been close enough to bring much extreme heat.  That will change by the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week.  Highs will soar into the upper 90s starting Sunday. It is quite possible that much of the area could see triple-digit heat sometime early next week.  The humidity during this time will also be rather high.  Consequently, heat index values will likely meet or beat 105 degrees posing a threat for heat-related illnesses.

This weather pattern will likely continue through all of next week and through next weekend.  Highs will likely stay above normal in the upper 90s.  Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.  Rain will be very limited next week.  Some models do indicate a slight chance of rain during the middle of next week but nothing widespread enough to bring much heat relief.

  –Todd Warren

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

