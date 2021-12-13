The week begins with warmer weather, several days of rain late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a cold and frosty morning, but we will have great weather this afternoon. A warm front will move through tonight setting the stage for warmer weather this week, and a cold front could bring several days of rain late this week and into the weekend.

This will be the coldest morning of the week as your sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s, but a few areas north of I-30 are in the 20s. If your car is parked outside you may have to take a minute or two to give the windows a scrape to get rid of the frost/ice.

Once the sun is up we are headed for great weather this afternoon. Highs will be comfortably in the mid to upper 60s with a light southeast wind of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We will see plenty of sun through noon, but this afternoon clouds will increase as the warm front makes its way up from the coast. There will be a slight chance of rain after sunset and tonight, with any rain tomorrow confined to the I-30 corridor.

The warm and humid air behind the warm front will bring mild conditions tonight as overnight lows will be in the 50s. It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. High-temperature records this week are consistently in the low 80s, so we may not break any highs, but the unseasonably warm weather with highs 10 to 20 degrees above average will continue through Thursday and perhaps Friday as well.

The story later this week will be a slow-moving cold front that will begin to bring scattered storms to the ArkLaTex Thursday. There will be low-end severe weather potential, so keep up with the forecast this week. A few storms could bring high wind or hail. The front will stall across the northern ArkLaTex Friday setting up a rainy end to the week.

The front will move back into the rest of the ArkLaTex Saturday, so it will be a soggy start to the weekend, and it’s possible the rain will linger into Sunday as well. The severe weather threat will be low Friday and Saturday, and the temperatures will start dropping Saturday, but especially Sunday. Sunday highs may be in the 40s!

Potential rainfall accumulations through Saturday

Rainfall accumulations look to be 2 to 3 inches across the I-30 corridor through Saturday night, and likely an inch or less across the I-20 corridor. This will help with our ongoing moderate to severe drought.