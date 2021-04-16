The weekend begins with clouds, mild temperatures, and a slight chance of rain

The rain will end over the ArkLaTex Friday night. The weekend begins with clouds hanging around with a slight chance of rain. Sunshine returns Sunday and should stick around through most of next week.

Friday was a cloudy and rainy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 50s and have struggled to climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The weekend will likely begin with the continuation of below normal temperatures. Lows will be in the low to middle 50s Saturday morning. Daytime highs Saturday afternoon will be in the low to middle 60s.

Look for the rain to gradually wind down as we go through Friday night. It will end from northwest to southeast. Futurecast shows that the clouds will likely hang around through Saturday. It and other high resolution models continue to show a chance for some rain over the southern half of the area mainly south of Shreveport. If these areas do get some rain, it likely won’t be much. Chances are that we will stay dry at Independence Stadium Saturday afternoon for the Bayou Classic. Gametime temperatures will likely be in the low to middle 60s.

The clouds should begin to decrease Saturday night. The weekend will likely end with a mix of sunshine and clouds Sunday. We will get off to a cooler start Sunday morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

That sunshine will likely stick around through most of next week with pleasant temperatures. Models have backed off on the extent of next week’s warming trend. It now appears that we will see highs in the middle 70s. Overnight lows will stay rather chilly in the low to middle 40s.

Our next chance of rain will return Thursday night and Friday. Thunderstorms will be possible and severe weather can’t be ruled out. It does appear that the chances for severe weather will be higher than what we have experienced this week. We will know more as Friday approaches. Next weekend could begin with some leftover thunderstorms Saturday. It will likely end with some sunshine next Sunday. We could end next weekend with a nice warm-up as highs return to the upper 70s to lower 80s.

–Todd Warren