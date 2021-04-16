Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Radar Rainfall Estimates

RADAR RAINFALL ESTIMATES

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Radar Rainfall Estimates

RADAR RAINFALL ESTIMATES

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

The weekend begins with clouds, mild temperatures, and a slight chance of rain

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The rain will end over the ArkLaTex Friday night.  The weekend begins with clouds hanging around with a slight chance of rain.  Sunshine returns Sunday and should stick around through most of next week.

Friday was a cloudy and rainy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 50s and have struggled to climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s.  The weekend will likely begin with the continuation of below normal temperatures.  Lows will be in the low to middle 50s Saturday morning.  Daytime highs Saturday afternoon will be in the low to middle 60s.

Look for the rain to gradually wind down as we go through Friday night.  It will end from northwest to southeast.  Futurecast shows that the clouds will likely hang around through Saturday.  It and other high resolution models continue to show a chance for some rain over the southern half of the area mainly south of Shreveport.  If these areas do get some rain, it likely won’t be much. Chances are that we will stay dry at Independence Stadium Saturday afternoon for the Bayou Classic.  Gametime temperatures will likely be in the low to middle 60s. 

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The clouds should begin to decrease Saturday night.  The weekend will likely end with a mix of sunshine and clouds Sunday.  We will get off to a cooler start Sunday morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s.  Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

That sunshine will likely stick around through most of next week with pleasant temperatures.  Models have backed off on the extent of next week’s warming trend.  It now appears that we will see highs in the middle 70s.  Overnight lows will stay rather chilly in the low to middle 40s.  

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Our next chance of rain will return Thursday night and Friday.  Thunderstorms will be possible and severe weather can’t be ruled out.  It does appear that the chances for severe weather will be higher than what we have experienced this week.  We will know more as Friday approaches.  Next weekend could begin with some leftover thunderstorms Saturday.  It will likely end with some sunshine next Sunday.  We could end next weekend with a nice warm-up as highs return to the upper 70s to lower 80s.

–Todd Warren  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss